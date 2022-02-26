Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

La Liga 2021-22: Last-Placed Levante Beat Elche 3-0, Register Third Win In League

Jose Luis Morales opened the scoring for Levante while Jorge de Frutos and Gonzalo Melero scored in the second half of the game.

La Liga 2021-22: Last-Placed Levante Beat Elche 3-0, Register Third Win In League
Levante’s Jose Luis Morales broke the deadlock in the 37th minute against Elche in La Liga game. Twitter/@LevanteUD

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 9:00 am

Last-placed Levante defeated Elche 3-0 on Friday for its third Spanish league win. (More Football News)

José Luis Morales, Jorge de Frutos and Gonzalo Melero scored for the hosts, who moved within six points of safety ahead of the weekend matches.

Related stories

Serie A Wrap: Table Toppers AC Milan, Defending Champions Inter Milan Held To Draws

EPL: Southampton Ease Past Norwich City 2-0, Extend Unbeaten Run To 5 Games

Levante’s other wins were against Mallorca in January and at defending champion Atlético Madrid this month. It drew at Celta Vigo 1-1 in its last match.

Elche played a man down from the 73rd following a straight red card to midfielder Gerard Gumbau for a hard foul.

Elche, sitting in 13th place, had won four of its last six league matches, with the setbacks being a draw at league leader Real Madrid and a loss at second-placed Sevilla.

Tags

Sports Football Levante Vs Elche Serie A 2021-22 Levante Elche Jose Luis Morales Jorge De Frutos Gonzalo Melero Madrid
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Serie A Wrap: Table Toppers AC Milan, Defending Champions Inter Milan Held To Draws

Serie A Wrap: Table Toppers AC Milan, Defending Champions Inter Milan Held To Draws

EPL: Southampton Ease Past Norwich City 2-0, Extend Unbeaten Run To 5 Games

IND Vs SL 2022: Dharamshala Wears Its Prettiest Frock But Rain Threatens 2nd T20

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Beat NorthEast United 3-2, Inch Closer To Maiden Semis

F1 Cancels Russian Grand Prix Following Invasion Of Ukraine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs