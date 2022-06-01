KK Death: India Has 'Lost A Magnificent Singer' - Cricketers Mourn Demise Of Krishnakumar Kunnath

Indian cricketers paid tribute to departed singer-composer Krishnakumar Kunnath. Popularly known as 'KK', the popular musician died in Kolkata after reportedly suffering a heart attack on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

He was 53, and survived by his wife and two sons.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Ex-India captain Virat Kohli said that India has "lost a magnificent singer".

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar wrote: "Absolutely saddened by the passing away of KK. What a lovely singer he was! Sang every composition optimally, which made us hum his songs long after hearing them. Aankhon mein teri ajab si ajab si adaa hai.."

"Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti," wrote former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

KK was performing in a concert at Nazrul Mancha organised by a college. He reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. He was later rushed to CMRI hospital in Kolkata around 10 pm, where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death.

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," PTI reported quoting a senior officer on Wednesday.

KK is known for superhit songs like, 'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino) and 'Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).

He had also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.