Angaraag Mahanta, who is popularly known as Papon, is expected to give KIUG 2023 Ashtalakshmi a rocking start. The 48-year-old, who can sing in many languages, is known for his fusion music. Papon has been a playback singer for several Bollywood blockbusters.

Assam’s sports and youth welfare minister, Nandita Garlosa said Papon’s inclusion will add glamour to the opening ceremony extravaganza. “Papon is a youth icon of India and Guwahati will listen to him live. We have had the greatest of musicians like Bhupen Hazarika but good music doesn’t understand any generation. Both Hazarika and Papon are unique in their own ways and not to forget Zubeen Garg,” said Garlosa.