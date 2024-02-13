The tragic passing away of marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum has distressed sports lovers across the globe. The 24-year-old Kenyan was among the most promising athletes to emerge in the discipline in recent times, and was tipped to be a strong contender for the gold medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024. (More Sports News)

But his life was cruelly cut short in a car crash in Kenya, where he was killed along with his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana. Mourning the loss, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Kiptum was "an incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly".