Sports

Japanese GP: Max Verstappen Wins, Red Bull Teammate Sergio Perez Second - In Pics

After a minor blip at the Australian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has returned to his usual victorious ways. The world champion has cruised to a dominant win at the Japanese Grand Prix. Having retired last time out in Australia, it was normal service resumed for the Dutchman at Suzuka where he led home a Red Bull one-two as Sergio Perez finished second. Verstappen twice led into the first corner off the line after the race was restarted following a first-lap incident. From there he controlled the pace of the race and the result never looked in doubt, with Verstappen taking the chequered flag and the fastest lap to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the drivers’ championship as he aims for a fourth successive title.

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Hiro Komae

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates his win during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, center, celebrates on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan. Red Second placed Bull driver Sergio Perez. left, of Mexico, and third place was Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain.

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, center, sprays champagne Second placed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, left, of Mexico, and third place Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain as on the podium after the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car near cherry blossoms during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, leads Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, center, of the Netherlands leads the field shortly after the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left, steers his car near cherry blossoms during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.

