Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates his win during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, center, celebrates on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan. Red Second placed Bull driver Sergio Perez. left, of Mexico, and third place was Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, center, sprays champagne Second placed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, left, of Mexico, and third place Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain as on the podium after the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car near cherry blossoms during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, leads Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, center, of the Netherlands leads the field shortly after the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left, steers his car near cherry blossoms during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.