Japanese GP: Max Verstappen Wins, Red Bull Teammate Sergio Perez Second - In Pics

After a minor blip at the Australian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has returned to his usual victorious ways. The world champion has cruised to a dominant win at the Japanese Grand Prix. Having retired last time out in Australia, it was normal service resumed for the Dutchman at Suzuka where he led home a Red Bull one-two as Sergio Perez finished second. Verstappen twice led into the first corner off the line after the race was restarted following a first-lap incident. From there he controlled the pace of the race and the result never looked in doubt, with Verstappen taking the chequered flag and the fastest lap to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the drivers’ championship as he aims for a fourth successive title.