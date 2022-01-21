A clash against struggling NorthEast United FC will be a perfect opportunity for Chennaiyin FC to return to winning ways and push for a place in the top-four when they meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 in Margao on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Chennaiyin are sitting seventh in the standings with 15 points from 11 games, tied with ATK Mohun Bagan who are sixth having missed three of their games due to postponements.

A win will see former champions Chennaiyin jump to third as Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City, who were scheduled to play on Friday, are also out of action with their match being pushed back to a later date.

Chennaiyin have blown hot and cold this season, looking solid defensively but lacking teeth more often than not on the attacking third. Anirudh Thapa has been a vital cog in their wheel with the skipper providing 10 assists so far.

Chennaiyin coach Bozidar Bandovic has work to do in his midfield though as chances have not been created as much as they should have. "We need to improve in attacking and decision-making. I believe for the future of the team, we need to make a stronger team. We have prepared well and we need to try and move the ball. The most important game is tomorrow,” Bandovic said.

NorthEast United dropped to the bottom of the table after East Bengal recorded their first win of the campaign, further bringing to the fore the Highlanders' plight this season.

Khalid Jamil's side are currently on a five-match winless run and they need to arrest the slide fast in order to stay relevant. The defence has been porous to say the lea0st, leaking 25 goals so far, the most by any team this season.

They were comprehensively beaten by Odisha FC in the last fixture and Jamil would hope they can steady their ship with a win on Saturday. The last time the two teams met, Chennaiyin logged a 2-1 win.