Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Sign Cameroonian Defender Yaya Banana On Short-Term Deal

Yaya Banana will stay with Bengaluru FC till the end of 2021-22 season, replacing Yrondu Musavu-King who has been ruled out due to injury.

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Sign Cameroonian Defender Yaya Banana On Short-Term Deal
Yaya Banana, a Cameroonian international, has represented the Lions at both U20 and senior level. - ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 1:50 pm

Bengaluru FC have announced the signing of Cameroonian defender Yaya Banana on a short-term deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. (More Football News)

The 30-year-old, who most recently turned out for Jordanian Pro League club Shabab Al-Ordon, replaces Yrondu Musavu-King in the Blues' ISL squad, with the Gabonese defender ruled out through injury.

Having started his career with Achille FC Yaounde in his native Cameroon, the Maroua-born defender moved overseas as a teenager in 2009, to turn out for Tunisian side Esperance Sportive de Tunis. 

Three years later, Banana made the switch to France, where he signed for FC Sochaux-Montbellard.

Related stories

Avram Grant, Former Chelsea And NorthEast United FC Coach, Faces FIFA Case Over Sexual Harassment

French Cup 2021-22: Nice Knock Out Paris Saint-Germain On Penalties To Enter Quarterfinals 

ISL 2021-22: Pace Setters Hyderabad FC Maul NorthEast United 5-0 In Indian Super League

Following stints in Switzerland with Lausanne-Sport and Greece with Platanias, Olympiacos and Panionios, Banana moved to Jordan and signed for Shabab Al-Ordon in 2020.

"The ambition is simple, and that is to finish the season well and in the top four. Coach Marco made me understand that with my experience of playing in Europe and Africa, I can contribute until the end of the season," said Banana, after completing the formalities.

Banana is a Cameroonian international, and has represented the Lions at both U20 and senior level, including at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where he scored in their opening match against Guinea-Bissau before bowing out to Nigeria in the Round of 16.

Speaking on the signing, BFC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said, "It was during the COVID outbreak in the squad where we lost several players, that we took the decision to sign Yaya. We also lost a key player in King through injury for the season and we had to make sure we covered that position."

"In Yaya, we have a good player to do that for us. He has the experience of playing in clubs around the world and for the Cameroon national team, with whom he was part of the Top XI players in the Group Stages of the 2019 African Cup of Nations. 

"He has a good attitude on and off the pitch, and the ability to strengthen and stabilize our defence while helping our young players develop, as we enter a crucial phase in the competition."

The Blues, placed fourth in the ongoing ISL with 20 points from 14 games, next face Jamshedpur FC in a clash that is set to take place at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

Tags

Sports Football ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) Bengaluru FC Yaya Banana Yrondu Musavu-King
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Pakistan Go Past Bangladesh To Enter 5th Place Play-Off

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Pakistan Go Past Bangladesh To Enter 5th Place Play-Off

Cricket Australia Rubbishes Reports Of Heated Conversation With Justin Langer

IND Vs AUS, ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: India, Australia Face In Blockbuster Semifinal

Avram Grant, Former Chelsea And NorthEast United FC Coach, Faces FIFA Case Over Sexual Harassment

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Consolidate Top Spot With Win Over Quetta Gladiators

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History