Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
IPL Auction 2022: Suresh Raina, Steve Smith Go Unsold With 2 Crore Base Price

Other highlights from the second set were Shimron Hetmyer and Devdutt Padikkal. Both the player were bought by Rajasthan Royals for 8.50 and 7.75 crores respectively.

IPL Auction 2022: Suresh Raina, Steve Smith Go Unsold With 2 Crore Base Price
Suresh Raina set a base price of INR 2 crores for himself at IPL auction 2022. Twitter/@IPL

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 1:59 pm

Former Chennai Super Kings’ player and star batter Suresh Raina has gone unsold in the second set of IPL auction 2022 on Saturday. None of the teams showed their interest in securing the services of Mr IPL. (More Cricket News)

Meanwhile, Steve Smith too had to deal with the same fate as the player failed to get roped in by any franchise on February 12. Both Raina and Smith had set a base price of INR 2 crores for themselves.

Other highlights from the second set were Shimron Hetmyer and Devdutt Padikkal. Both the player were bought by Rajasthan Royals. While the champions of the inaugural edition paid 8.50 and 7.75 for both the players respectively.

Jason Roy was sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 2 crores – his base price, while Robin Uthappa was bought by Chennai Super Kings for the same price. Lucknow Super Giants secured Manish Pandey for 4.6 crore.

Sports Cricket Suresh Raina IPL Player Auction IPL 2020 Auction IPL 2020 Steve Smith New Delhi
