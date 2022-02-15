Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL Auction 2022: ‘Success Depends On How We Gel As A Unit’, Says Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra

Gujarat Titans will be captained by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The squad also includes India opener Shubman Gill and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

IPL Auction 2022: ‘Success Depends On How We Gel As A Unit’, Says Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra
(From L) Gujarat Titans' Gary Kirsten, Vikram Solanki and Ashish Nehra during the IPL auction 2022. BCCI-IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 9:36 am

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra feels they have built a ‘strong, all-round squad’ but the success of the new IPL franchise will depend on how well the players get along as a unit. 

More Cricket News | IPL Auction 2022 Highlighs

The former India pacer was present at the mega-auction alongside 2011 World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten, who will serve as the team’s mentor and batting coach.

Related stories

IPL Auction 2022: Big Pay-Day Highlights Why Cricket Is Now A Career Choice For Generation Next

IPL Auction 2022: ‘After 13 Crore, I Wanted The Bidding To Stop’, Says CSK’s Deepak Chahar

IPL Auction 2022: Why Mumbai Indians Bought Injured Jofra Archer For Rs 8 Crore? Akash Ambani Explains   

“Yeah, it's not just Gujarat Titans, all the teams in IPL are all very close and good,” Nehra told reporters. “It's about how well they click together, gel together. I have seen after the auctions this team looks the strongest but it doesn't mean that the team will win the IPL.

“That never happens. It doesn't work like that, sports doesn't work that way,” he added. One of the two new teams to be added to the IPL this season, Gujarat Titans will be led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Apart from skipper Hardik, the franchise has purchased eight more all-rounders, including Rahul Tewatia, for a whopping Rs 9 crore. “It is a new franchise and we have been able to put up a really good, all-round squad. When you talk about T20 format you need all-rounders and we have done that.

“We will try our level best to give the fans some really exciting cricket. The team has a combination of youngsters along with experience. We will play hard and play fair,” Nehra said.

The Gujarat Titans squad also includes India opener Shubman Gill, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, hard-hitting English batter Jason Roy, Australia's Matthew Wade, senior India pacer Mohammad Shami and New Zealand quick Lockie Fergusen.

Tags

Sports IPL 2022 Auction Indian Premier League 2022 Player Auction Ashish Nehra Gary Kirsten Indian Premier League Hardik Pandya Shubman Gill Rashid Khan Jason Roy Matthew Wade Mohammad Shami Lockie Fergusen. Cricket Bengaluru
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

UEFA Champions League: Organisers To Give Away 10000 Free Tickets For Summit Clash

UEFA Champions League: Organisers To Give Away 10000 Free Tickets For Summit Clash

La Liga 2021-22: Late Own-Goal Ends Athletic Bilbao’s Five-Match Unbeaten Run In Spain

IPL Auction 2022: Big Pay-Day Highlights Why Cricket Is Now A Career Choice For Generation Next

After PUBG, Garena Free Fire Faces Heat As Govt Plans To Ban 'Chinese' Mobile Apps

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: FIFA Asks Brazil, Argentina To Play Again; Hand Fines And Bans

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow