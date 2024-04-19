Sports

IPL 2024, PBKS Vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah, SKY Star In 9 Runs Victory - In Pics

Batter Ashutosh Sharma produced a brilliant rearguard knock but Punjab Kings still ran out of steam and lost to Mumbai Indians by nine runs in the Indian Premier League 2024 encounter on Thursday. Sharma scored 61 runs off 28 balls, including seven sixes, as he helped Punjab recover from 77-6 to mount a serious challenge before the hosts fell short. Pacers Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah bowled Mumbai to victory, sharing six wickets in eight overs. Earlier, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl and thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's 78 and Tilak Varma's 34, MI posted a massive 192/7. Harshal Patel finished with 3-31, picking all three wickets including Romario Shepherd (1) in the final over.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Mumbai Indians players celebrate their victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali.

1/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: AP/ Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.

Advertisement

2/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.

Advertisement

3/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali.

4/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali.

Advertisement

5/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.

Advertisement

6/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' Gerald Coetzee celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.

Advertisement

7/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.

8/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Tim David during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.

9/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.

10/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.

11/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.

12/12
IPL%202024%3A%20PBKS%20vs%20MI
IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 102 Seats In 21 States/UTs
  3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Face UAE In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final
  4. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  5. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
  6. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  7. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  8. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table