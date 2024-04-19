IPL 2024, PBKS Vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah, SKY Star In 9 Runs Victory - In Pics

Mumbai Indians players celebrate their victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali.
Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali.
Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali.
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.
Mumbai Indians' Gerald Coetzee celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Tim David during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.
Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Mumbai Indians' in Mullanpur.