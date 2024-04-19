Sports

IPL 2024, PBKS Vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah, SKY Star In 9 Runs Victory - In Pics

Batter Ashutosh Sharma produced a brilliant rearguard knock but Punjab Kings still ran out of steam and lost to Mumbai Indians by nine runs in the Indian Premier League 2024 encounter on Thursday. Sharma scored 61 runs off 28 balls, including seven sixes, as he helped Punjab recover from 77-6 to mount a serious challenge before the hosts fell short. Pacers Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah bowled Mumbai to victory, sharing six wickets in eight overs. Earlier, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl and thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's 78 and Tilak Varma's 34, MI posted a massive 192/7. Harshal Patel finished with 3-31, picking all three wickets including Romario Shepherd (1) in the final over.