IPL 2022: Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Wife Jokingly Calls Jos Buttler Her ‘Second Husband’

No doubt IPL 2022 has been a superb season for Jos Buttler. He has scored 824 runs across 16 matches at an average of 58.85. His highest score in the season is 116 while his strike rate is 151.47.

IPL Schedule | Cricket News

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter has also hit four centuries, equaling Virat Kohli’s record of hitting most hundreds in a single IPL season. If he manages to hit one more in final, Buttler will get his name etched in the history books of IPL for being the first batter to score five hundreds in a single season of the marquee event.

In such a case, it is quite understandable that his fan following in India is increasing with every impactful knock. The fans are loving to know about the player on and off the field. However, the curiosity of fans has unintentionally given fame to Rassie Van Der Dussen’s wife Lara but with a wrong identity. The wife of the South African batter, who finds it hard to control her emotions when Rajasthan Royals perform well, is being mistaken as the better half of Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, the frequent focus of cameramen on Lara during Jos Buttler’s knocks has played a crucial role in creating the confusion.

"I think I've now adopted Jos as my second husband it seems,” joked Lara in a conversation on The Royals podcast, featuring Dhanashree Verma and Prithi Ashwin alongside her. “I've been known as Louise, I think that's what his wife's name is, I haven't met her before that makes it worse.

“People think I'm Jos Buttler's wife. I definitely think it's because I've been in camera quite a few times. And Dhanashree and I cannot control ourselves next to the field as we are quite invested in the cheering. And Jos has been getting 100s as we go along and maybe the excitement has got people thinking probably I'm part of him, so it's quite interesting.”

Meanwhile, Lara pointed out that the confusion is there because Rassie van der Dussen has played only three IPL matches due to which she has been unable to show the same energy during his batting. “So I'll just adopt the cheering for Jos (Buttler) for now on and enjoy it,” said Lara.