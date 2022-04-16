IPL 2022, PBKS Vs SRH: Where To Get Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming

Slowly but surely, Sunrisers Hyderabad are making a mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After two defeats, critics were quick to write off the Kane Williamson-led side. But after the end of round five, only one team won more matches than Hyderabad. On Sunday, they face a flambouyant Punjab Kings side in Mumbai. The PBKS vs SRH match will be telecast live, and fans can also stream the high-stakes encounter live online.

Both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have three wins each from five outings, but the Mayank Agarwal-led side has a better net-run rate of 0.239 as against Hyderabad's -0.196. There are four other teams with three wins each from five matches. But by the end of Saturday's double-header, featuring Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IPL points table will have a different look. And it's imperative for both Punjab and Hyderabad to stay with the leading pack.

Hyderabad, the 2016 champions, endured a forgettable 2021 season, then started the 2022 edition with defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. But they are fighting for a top-four finish after three back-to-back wins, against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab defeated eventual champions CSK in their final league match last season but missed out on a playoff spot by a couple of points. They started IPL 2022 with a resounding win against RCB, then lost to KKR. It was followed by another win against CSK, but suffered a loss to GT. In their last outing, Punjab defeated five-time champions MI.

Team News

Punjab Kings : They have a very intimidating team, featuring explosive batters like Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, etc. And with skipper Agarwal, they can bat out any opponent. But the bowling attack looks raw despite the presence of Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar. Still, no reason to change a winning combination.

Dhawan, who has had some memorable time in the Hyderabad camp, needs 19 runs to become the second batter to score 6000 runs in IPL. Virat Kohli leads the pack with 6390 runs in 204 innings (212 matches). Dhawan's 5981 have come in 196 innings (197 matches).

Sunrisers Hyderabad : This is a team of unheralded players. But they have found a match-winners in each of their three wins. Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markaram, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi and skipper Williamson himself looked good so far. A recuperating Washington Sundar is likely to miss the match though. But Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik are as good as any pace quartet in IPL.

Bhuvneshwar needs three scalps to join the 150-wicket club in IPL. Dwayne Bravo (174), Lasith Malinga (170), Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157), Yuzvendra Chahal (151) and Harbhajan Singh (150) are already there.

Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head-to-head

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead Punjab Kings 12-6 in the head-to-head record. Last season, it's 1-1, with Hyderabad winning the first leg match in Chennai, then Punjab took the honours in Sharjah.

How To Watch Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Match?

Venue And Pitch

This will be the tenth match at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai this IPL season. Teams batting first have won four times, while chasing teams have won five. So far, the venue has witnessed some high-scoring games.

Hyderabad have played three matches here, winning two. Punjab played one match here, their season opener against RCB. In the last match here, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs after posting 192/4.

Likely Playing XIs

Punjab Kings : Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.