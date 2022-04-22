Friday, Apr 22, 2022
IPL 2022: This Is One Record Rohit Sharma Can Do Without

During Mumbai Indians' three-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, captain Rohit Sharma registered his 14th duck in IPL.

Rohit Sharma is the third-highest run-getter in IPL but he also owns one unwanted record. Photo: IPL

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:24 pm

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma got out for a two-ball duck against Chennai Super Kings in match 33 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Thursday. The 34-year-old thus became the batter with most ducks in IPL.

Playing in his 220th IPL match, the right-handed batter from Mumbai holed out at mid-on in the very first over as an unheralded Mukesh Choudhary opened the floodgates for defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful side in IPL, ended up losing the match by three wickets in a last-ball thriller with MS Dhoni making the difference with a 13-ball 28. The defeat also meant that Mumbai Indians have become the first team in IPL to lose the first seven matches in a season.

Rohit is third in the list of most IPL runs (5725), only behind Virat Kohli (6402) and Shikhar Dhawan (5998). But his 14 ducks in 215 IPL innings is the most for any batter in IPL.

Here's a look at the batters who have 10 or more ducks in IPL (as of April 22, 2022):

1. Rohit Sharma - 14 ducks in 215 innings
2. Piyush Chawla - 13 ducks in 82 innings
3. Harbhajan Singh    - 13 ducks in 90 innings
4. Mandeep Singh - 13 ducks in 94 innings
5. Parthiv Patel - 13 ducks in 137 innings
6. Ajinkya Rahane - 13 ducks in 146 innings
7. Ambati Rayudu - 13 ducks in 170 innings
8. Manish Pandey - 12 ducks in 148 innings
9. Gautam Gambhir - 12 ducks in 152 innings
10. Dinesh Karthik - 12 ducks in 199 innings
11. Glenn Maxwell - 11 ducks in 97 innings
12. Rashid Khan - 10 ducks in 38 innings
13. Amit Mishra - 10 ducks in 56 innings
14. Sunil Narine - 10 ducks in 80 innings
15. AB de Villiers - 10 ducks in 170 innings
16. Shikhar Dhawan - 10 ducks in 198 innings

