Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Moeen Ali Gets Visa, Set To Be Available For Chennai Super Kings From Second Game

Moeen Ali arrives in Mumbai on Thursday but the three-day quarantine will see him miss CSK's IPL 2022 opener against KKR.

IPL 2022: Moeen Ali Gets Visa, Set To Be Available For Chennai Super Kings From Second Game
Moeen Ali’s visa was delayed as a set procedure is followed for players of Pakistan descent. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 8:17 pm

Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Moeen Ali has secured his India visa and will be available for selection from the second game of the upcoming IPL, the franchise's CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Though the England player is arriving in Mumbai on Thursday, the defending champions will miss the services of Moeen for Saturday's IPL-15 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, as he will have to complete a three-day quarantine before joining the team.

Related stories

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's Masterstroke For Chennai Super Kings, Passes Captaincy Baton To Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2022: A New Era Begins Under Ravindra Jadeja But MS Dhoni Still A Jewel In CSK Crown

Chennai Super Kings' Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Where To See Live Streaming Of CSK Matches

"Moeen has got his visa and is landing in Mumbai in the afternoon. He will be available for the second game after completing a three-day quarantine," Viswanathan told PTI. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has stepped down from CSK's captaincy role and handed the baton Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday.

There was a delay in procuring the visa as a set procedure is followed for players of Pakistan descent. 

Moeen's grandfather migrated to England from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir but Moeen is born in England and is a frequent visitor to India.

Four-time IPL champions CSK will take on last edition's runner-up side KKR in the opening match of the this year's tournament at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK are scheduled to play Lucknow Super Giants in their second match on March 31.

Because of his fine all-round show which helped the team lift its fourth IPL title, Moeen was retained by CSK along side inspirational captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Moeen scored 357 runs from 15 innings for CSK in the IPL last year, while also taking six wickets from 15 games with his off-spin bowling.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Moeen Ali CSK Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League 2022 Indian Premier League CSK Vs KKR New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

Love And Longing In Nagaland

Love And Longing In Nagaland