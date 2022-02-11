Once an integral part of the Indian cricket team, veteran pacer Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth now remains on the fringes of the national set-up. But the World Cup-winner is not the quitting kind even if the road to redemption proves to be a never-ending journey. (More Cricket News)

Sreesanth, who was handed a seven-year ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his alleged involvement in the infamous 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal, returned to action last year with the Kerala team.

And the 39-year-old is making all the right noises to make sure his case is heard before the IPL mega auction 2022. For him, age is just a number.

Sreesanth, known for his pace and swing, is among the 590 cricketers who will feature in the IPL auction, to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. He has set his base price at INR 50 lakh.

Sreesanth last played in IPL in 2013. He has taken 40 at an economy rate of 8.14. He has also played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

On Thursday, two days before the IPL auction, the Kerala cricketer took to his social media account to remind fans and the ten franchises what he can with the ball. Sharing a video on Instagram, Sreesanth wrote:

Fans also agreed. A fan replied: "You are a true legend @sreesanthnair36 .. the grit and perseverance is unreal and it is something everyone should learn. Never give up attitude 🔥🔥🔥 can’t wait to see you live very soon brother!!"

Another wrote, "Same ball to Gilchrist and Hayden in 2007 world cup ... That two ball was world cup winning delivery."

Sreesanth has played 44 IPL matches for three teams -- Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab), Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals. With IPL becoming a ten-team affair, Sreesanth will be optimistic about getting another stint. After all, the right-arm pacer is now an experienced operator.

But the big question is: Will BCCI allow a tainted player to feature in its blue-riband tournament? Also, are franchises ready to spend money on an ageing player, who's short on match practice and has a history?

Earlier, he thanked the BCCI, IPL and the Kerala Cricket Association.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth has been named in the 20 man Kerala squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Kerala head coach Tinu Yohannan said the team expects Sreesanth to contribute, with his experience and presence.

"What we saw in the camp, we feel Sreesanth can still play first-class cricket. But we expect him to contribute not just with his performance but also with his experience and presence. He will bring a holistic contribution to the dressing room, especially when it comes to guiding the youngsters."

Last year, Sreesanth was released from the IPL auction list after none of the eight franchises shortlisted his name. He had then vowed to come back, saying "Throw me to the wolfs and I will comeback leading the pack".

His base price was INR 75 lakh.