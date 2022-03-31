IPL 2022, LSG Vs CSK: Where To Get Live Streaming, Team News, Likely Playing XIs

Smarting from their season-opening defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in match 7 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. LSG also lost their first match, to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans. (Schedule | Points Table)

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers can also catch the LSG vs CSK live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

LSG Vs CSK - TEAM NEWS

Lucknow Super Giants: Top guns KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Manish Pandey and Evin Lewis had forgettable outings against GT. They will need to produce the goods if LSG are to beat four-time champions CSK. Lucknow however would be pleased that their middle-order comprising Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya has clicked.

On the bowling front, they will hope for better outings from the likes of Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda and Krunal.

Chennai Super Kings: The return of Moeen Ali is massive news but, the holders will need their top order of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway and Ambati Rayadu to fire. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's knock against KKR looked good though.

New skipper Ravindra Jadeja, seasoned all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and Ali will be keen to do the talking with the ball.

LSG Vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD

This will be the first-ever meeting between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

KEY STATS

Dwayne Bravo, with 170 wickets, is the joint-highest wicket-taker with Lasith Malinga in the IPL.

Since 2018, no one has hit more sixes in the IPL than KL Rahul. In 56 innings, he has cleared the boundary 110 times. In the same time frame, MS Dhoni has hit the joint-most sixes for an Indian in overs 16th to 20th period. Both MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya have hit 51 sixes each.

In the IPL, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has taken only seven wickets in ten matches, at an economy of 9.47. Outside of the IPL, he has taken 144 wickets in 127 games at an economy of 7.52.

VENUE AND PITCH

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings clash is the second match at Brabourne Stadium this IPL season. On Sunday, in the first match of the double-header starting 3:30 PM IST, Mumbai Indians made 177/5 but Delhi Capitals chased it down in 18.2 overs. Expect more runs. But Kuldeep Yadav, the spinner was the player of the match for his 3/18.

SQUADS & LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

LSG Likely XI: Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

CSK Likely XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne.