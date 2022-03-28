Monday, Mar 28, 2022
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Appoint Rashid Khan As Vice-captain Before Team's Indian Premier League Debut

Gujarat Titans will make their Indian Premier League bow on Monday with a clash against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans players gather for the announcement of Rashid Khan as team vice-captain. Screengrab: Twitter (@gujarat_titans)

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 11:21 am

Gujarat Titans have named Rashid Khan as captain Hardik Pandya's deputy for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The Titans will start their IPL campaign with a clash against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The much-anticipated GT vs LSG match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the IPL 2022, match 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Khan, 23, was one of the three players picked by Gujarat Titans before the IPL mega auction. The Ahmedabad-based teams picked India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the Afghan spin wizard for INR 15 crore each, and India top-order batter Shubman Gill for INR 7 crore.

Hours before their first IPL match, Gujurat Titans shared a video tweet on Monday, saying "In yet another #SeasonOfFirsts, Rashid bhai becomes our Vice Captain!"

Regarded as one of the finest bowlers, Rashid Khan was a regular for Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2017 to 2021. He has previously led Afghanistan national cricket team.

The 15th edition of IPL kickstarted with a blockbuster clash between the last season's two finalists -- Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium.

KKR defeated defending champions CSK by six wickets.

On the second day of the season, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings registered thrilling wins against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

The season marks the anointment of hosts of new captains, with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Pandya (GT), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Faf du Plessis (RCB) taking charge of their respective teams.

Former PBKS captain, KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants.

