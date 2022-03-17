Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Get Extra Security From Mumbai Police After Bus Attack 

Miscreants threw stones at the Delhi Capitals bus parked outside the team hotel in Mumbai's posh Colaba area.

Delhi Capitals have been training in Mumbai ahead of their IPL 2022 opener vs MI on March 27. DC

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 2:12 pm

The first Indian Premier League 2022 'attack' on Delhi Capitals did not come from Mumbai Indians but from petty miscreants. Stones were thrown at the DC team bus parked in front of a posh hotel in Colaba on Tuesday. No players were hurt. (More Cricket News)

It is learnt that stones were thrown at the stationery bus after the players had returned from training. The Mumbai Police were quick to react and extra security provided.

In what looks like a stray incident, Delhi Capitals are not worried about the bus attack and will perhaps be more keen to prepare for their first IPL 2022 match against former champions Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on March 27. (IPL 2022 FULL SCHEDULE)

The team has been training in Mumbai since Tuesday and so far Delhi Capitals players have practiced at the Bandra Kurla Complex and the DY Patil Stadium (one of the three IPL 2022 venues in Mumbai).

Delhi Capitals, captained by Rishabh Pant, have never won the IPL. This time DC has reinforced their coaching staff, adding Shane Watson and Ajit Agarkar to the coaching roster, headed by Ricky Ponting.  

Security around the Delhi Capitals team has been tight with Mumbai Police providing additional policemen for the team's travel between hotel and training ground.

