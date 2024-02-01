Interim Union Budget 2024-25: Sports Ministry Receives Rs 45 Crore Boost

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has also received a raise with the government allocating Rs 22.30 crore in the interim budget, compared to Rs 21.73 crore in 2023-24.

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), which conducts dope sample testing, will receive Rs 22 crore, which is Rs 2.5 crore more than the previous budget.