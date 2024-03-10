Indian Wells: Novak Djokovic Makes A Winning Return; Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Also Register Wins - In Pics

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, shakes hands with Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, after defeating him at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, in Indian Wells, Calif.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns to Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, returns to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot against Peyton Stearns, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after losing a point against Peyton Stearns, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Peyton Stearns, of the United States, returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Clara Burel, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, left, shakes hands with Clara Burel, of France, after defeating her at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Clara Burel, of France, returns to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
