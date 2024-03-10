Sports

Indian Wells: Novak Djokovic Makes A Winning Return; Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Also Register Wins - In Pics

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the desert, beating Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 on Saturday in his first match at the BNP Paribas Open in five years. The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion joined Rafael Nadal as the only players to win 400 matches in ATP Masters 1000 series events. The top-ranked Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, tied with Roger Federer for most by a male, but hadn’t played in the event since 2019. Coco Gauff also won — barely — rallying just in time to avoid an early exit by edging Clara Burel 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4). No. 27 Victoria Azarenka, who won the event twice, was upset by American Caroline Dolehide 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open women’s champion, reached the third round when No. 30-seeded Dayana Yastremska had to retire after Raducanu had taken a 4-0 lead.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, shakes hands with Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, after defeating him at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns to Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, returns to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot against Peyton Stearns, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after losing a point against Peyton Stearns, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Peyton Stearns, of the United States, returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Peyton Stearns, of the United States, returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Clara Burel, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Coco Gauff, of the United States, left, shakes hands with Clara Burel, of France, after defeating her at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Clara Burel, of France, returns to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament
Clara Burel, of France, returns to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

