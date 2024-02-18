The Indian men’s hockey team, captained by drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh, has won three of its four games at the FIH Pro League 2023-24 thus far. The Men In Blue faced defeat against the formidable Australian team, but they later went on to win by a narrow 1-0 margin against Ireland, and will next take on Spain at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. (More Hockey News)
While India have only lost one game, the Spanish team has won only one match out of its four played so far. The Indian team will be hard to stop for the visitors. As far as it stands on paper, the Indian team is regarded as far stronger. That being said, India cannot afford to take Spain lightly.
Reflecting on the team's performance in the Pro League so far, captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “Spain and all the other teams here are hard to play against. In addition to our first match with Spain, we learned a lot from our matches against Australia and the Netherlands and the game against Ireland was tough as well. For us, these are major matches before the Paris 2024 Olympics, the team has performed well so far and we are keen to take on Spain again in Rourkela to further test ourselves.”
ALSO READ: How India Beat Ireland
Advertisement
This is the return fixture of this clash. The two teams last locked horns in the Bhubaneswar leg, where India emerged victors with a 4-1 margin.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.
Advertisement
Live streaming details of the India vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match
The India vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
Advertisement
Where will the India vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?
The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?
The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.