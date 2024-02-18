The Indian men’s hockey team, captained by drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh, has won three of its four games at the FIH Pro League 2023-24 thus far. The Men In Blue faced defeat against the formidable Australian team, but they later went on to win by a narrow 1-0 margin against Ireland, and will next take on Spain at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. (More Hockey News)

While India have only lost one game, the Spanish team has won only one match out of its four played so far. The Indian team will be hard to stop for the visitors. As far as it stands on paper, the Indian team is regarded as far stronger. That being said, India cannot afford to take Spain lightly.