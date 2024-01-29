The India Under-19 national cricket team took a step toward retaining their global crown by finishing top of their group at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Uday Saharan and Co played Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States of America and won all three games with relative ease to strut gleefully into the next round. (More Cricket News)

For the Super Six stage of the tournament, India have been paired up with Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Ireland. However, competition rules dictated that the Boys in Blue will only play two of those teams in this round - New Zealand and Nepal - while avoiding the rest due to predetermined stipulations. Should India beat both, they will likely finish in one of the top two spots in the group and book a place in the semi-finals.