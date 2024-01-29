Sports

India Vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024 Super Six, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

After topping their group in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, India will take on New Zealand in their first match of the Super Six. Here's how, when, and where to watch it live

Outlook Sports Desk

January 29, 2024

The India Under-19 national cricket team took a step toward retaining their global crown by finishing top of their group at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Uday Saharan and Co played Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States of America and won all three games with relative ease to strut gleefully into the next round. (More Cricket News)

For the Super Six stage of the tournament, India have been paired up with Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Ireland. However, competition rules dictated that the Boys in Blue will only play two of those teams in this round - New Zealand and Nepal - while avoiding the rest due to predetermined stipulations. Should India beat both, they will likely finish in one of the top two spots in the group and book a place in the semi-finals. 

New Zealand, meanwhile, enter the Super Six stage on the back of a second-place finish in their group. The young Blackcaps lost to Pakistan but beat Nepal and Afghanistan to confirm their place among the elite 12. With Bangladesh taking the corresponding spot in Group A, New Zealand will avoid playing them in the Super Six round - along with Pakistan and Nepal by virtue of being in the same group. 

India vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Squads:

India: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

New Zealand: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson,  Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson

ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Groups:

Group 1: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ireland

Group 2: Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, England, Zimbabwe

ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Schedule: 

Group 1 Fixtures 

Jan 30 - India vs New Zealand; Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Jan 30 - Pakistan vs Ireland; JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Jan 21 - Nepal vs Bangladesh; Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Feb 2 - India vs Nepal; Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Feb 3 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh; Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Feb 3 - New Zealand vs Ireland; Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

India vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Live Streaming Details: 

When and where will the India vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six match take place? 

India's tie with New Zealand in the ongoing U-19 World Cup will be played on January 30, 2024, at 1:30 PM IST, at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. 

How to watch the India vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six match live on TV and online? 

All ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 matches will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be available for online streaming on Disney+Hotstar. 

