They gave it their all, and came in all guns blazing, but it was not to be. The Indian men's national team mounted a strong challenge but eventually succumbed 4-6 to Australia in its third FIH Pro League 2023-24 match in Bhubaneswar. Harmanpreet Singh and Co now face Ireland in their last game at the Odisha capital, before moving to Rourkela for the return fixtures. (More Hockey News)
On Thursday, February 15, it was the beginning and ending of the match which hurt India the most. Blake Govers gave Australia a 2-0 lead in just the second minute. The Indian men then changed the complexion of the clash in a space of 17 minutes, with two penalty corner conversions from captain Harmanpreet Singh and field goals from Sukhjeet and Mandeep.
They led 4-2, with a quarter and change to go. But the Aussies turned the tables, and how. After India hit four goals in quick succession, Australia found four goals of their own to go from 2-4 down to 6-4, and won the match in thrilling fashion to complete a hat-trick of victories at the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar. Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Jacob Anderson and Jack Welch sounded the board for the visitors in the second half.
Nevertheless, Craig Fulton's side will take heart from the way they fought, and gear up for the next challenge against Ireland, lined up the very next day. Playing another match, less than 24 hours after such a high-octane encounter will be tough. But this Indian side prides itself on its fitness and will seek to leverage that on Friday.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.
When will the India vs Ireland, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?
The India vs Ireland, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where will the India vs Ireland, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?
The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?
The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.