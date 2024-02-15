They led 4-2, with a quarter and change to go. But the Aussies turned the tables, and how. After India hit four goals in quick succession, Australia found four goals of their own to go from 2-4 down to 6-4, and won the match in thrilling fashion to complete a hat-trick of victories at the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar. Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Jacob Anderson and Jack Welch sounded the board for the visitors in the second half.

Nevertheless, Craig Fulton's side will take heart from the way they fought, and gear up for the next challenge against Ireland, lined up the very next day. Playing another match, less than 24 hours after such a high-octane encounter will be tough. But this Indian side prides itself on its fitness and will seek to leverage that on Friday.