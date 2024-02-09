Even as the fitness status of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul is yet to be ascertained, India seem to have been dealt with another injury blow ahead of the third Test against England in Rajkot, starting February 15. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has reportedly complained of back stiffness and pain in the groin area while batting, making him a doubtful starter for the rest of the series. (More Cricket News)

While the playing kits of the home team's entire squad for the second Test were flown from Visakhapatnam to Rajkot, Iyer’s equipment was sent to his home in Mumbai, according to an Indian Express report.