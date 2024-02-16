Sports

India Vs Australia, Women's FIH Pro League Live Streaming: Where To Watch Hockey Match

After going down fighting against Netherlands, Savita Punia and Co will be eyeing an improved performance against Australia in their Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 return fixture in Rourkela. Here is all you need to know about the encounter - preview, schedule and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 16, 2024

The Indian women's hockey team stand in attention for the national anthem ahead of their clash against Netherlands at the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela. Photo: Hockey India
info-icon

Nothing seems to be going right for the Indian women’s hockey team right now, as they seem stuck in a holding pattern of missed penalty corner conversions and losses. Having been vanquished in four out of the five FIH Pro League 2023-24 games they've played so far, Savita Punia and Co now take on Australia again in their return fixture in Rourkela on Saturday, February 17. (More Hockey News)

The Women In Blue have found the going tough at the tournament thus far. After suffering a 1-2 defeat in their first match against China, the Indian women’s hockey team went on to lose 1-3 to the Netherlands and 0-3 to Australia before beating the United States 3-1 in their final match of the Bhubaneswar leg.

In their first match of the Rourkela leg, India took the lead early in the game but China came back strongly to win the game 2-1. India then went on to lose 0-1 to the Netherlands.

Speaking ahead of the match against Australia, captain Savita said, “We lost the last encounter against Australia but we are focused on securing the win this time and we will give our one hundred percent. Australia plays a similar style to us, they are exceptional at transferring their balls and their finishing is top notch but we will aim to nullify this and win our one-on-one battles. We are as good as any team playing this tournament so we will give it our all when we step out on the field as these are crucial matches for us.”

ALSO READ: India's Win Against The USA

Advertisement

Head-To-Head Record

Australia have had more favourable results in the recent past against India, including the 3-0 win in the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 earlier this month. But the Indian team will look to replicate their 1-0 win over Australia in the 2020 Olympics quarter-final when they take them on at Rourkela on Saturday night.

Squads

India: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Ramya Kurmapu, Preeti, Monika, Bansari Solanki, Kujur Sujata, Sonika, Yogita Verma, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Mamita Oram, Annu, Nikki Pradhan, Bicchu Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Savita Punia, Kajal Bara, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Puja Sahoo, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Jyothi Edula, Maheshwari Aditi, Udita, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Vaishnavi Phalke.

Australia: Claire Colwill, Ambrosia Malone, Brooke Peris, Amy Lawton, Grace Young, Penny Squibb, Aleisha Power, Maddison Brooks, Shanea Tonkin, Maddy Flitzpatrick, Alice Arnott, Greta Hayes, Hattie Shand, Stephanie Kershaw, Kaitlin Nobbs, Courtney Schonell, Lucy Sharman, Jane Claxton, Jocelyn Bartram, Karri Somerville, Renee Taylor, Tatum Stewart, Mariah Williams, Hannah Cullum-Sanders, Rebecca Greiner, Grace Stewart, Morgan Gallagher, Pippa Morgan, Zoe Newman, Maddison Smith, Abigail Wilson, Olivia Downes, Alana Kavanagh, Aisling Utri, Daylen Dolkens.

Advertisement

Live streaming details of the India vs Australia, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match

When will the India vs Australia, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?

The India vs Australia, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Advertisement

Where will the India vs Australia, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?

The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?

The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement