Nothing seems to be going right for the Indian women’s hockey team right now, as they seem stuck in a holding pattern of missed penalty corner conversions and losses. Having been vanquished in four out of the five FIH Pro League 2023-24 games they've played so far, Savita Punia and Co now take on Australia again in their return fixture in Rourkela on Saturday, February 17. (More Hockey News)
The Women In Blue have found the going tough at the tournament thus far. After suffering a 1-2 defeat in their first match against China, the Indian women’s hockey team went on to lose 1-3 to the Netherlands and 0-3 to Australia before beating the United States 3-1 in their final match of the Bhubaneswar leg.
In their first match of the Rourkela leg, India took the lead early in the game but China came back strongly to win the game 2-1. India then went on to lose 0-1 to the Netherlands.
Speaking ahead of the match against Australia, captain Savita said, “We lost the last encounter against Australia but we are focused on securing the win this time and we will give our one hundred percent. Australia plays a similar style to us, they are exceptional at transferring their balls and their finishing is top notch but we will aim to nullify this and win our one-on-one battles. We are as good as any team playing this tournament so we will give it our all when we step out on the field as these are crucial matches for us.”
ALSO READ: India's Win Against The USA
Advertisement
Head-To-Head Record
Australia have had more favourable results in the recent past against India, including the 3-0 win in the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 earlier this month. But the Indian team will look to replicate their 1-0 win over Australia in the 2020 Olympics quarter-final when they take them on at Rourkela on Saturday night.
Squads
India: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Ramya Kurmapu, Preeti, Monika, Bansari Solanki, Kujur Sujata, Sonika, Yogita Verma, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Mamita Oram, Annu, Nikki Pradhan, Bicchu Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Savita Punia, Kajal Bara, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Puja Sahoo, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Jyothi Edula, Maheshwari Aditi, Udita, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Vaishnavi Phalke.
Australia: Claire Colwill, Ambrosia Malone, Brooke Peris, Amy Lawton, Grace Young, Penny Squibb, Aleisha Power, Maddison Brooks, Shanea Tonkin, Maddy Flitzpatrick, Alice Arnott, Greta Hayes, Hattie Shand, Stephanie Kershaw, Kaitlin Nobbs, Courtney Schonell, Lucy Sharman, Jane Claxton, Jocelyn Bartram, Karri Somerville, Renee Taylor, Tatum Stewart, Mariah Williams, Hannah Cullum-Sanders, Rebecca Greiner, Grace Stewart, Morgan Gallagher, Pippa Morgan, Zoe Newman, Maddison Smith, Abigail Wilson, Olivia Downes, Alana Kavanagh, Aisling Utri, Daylen Dolkens.
Advertisement
Live streaming details of the India vs Australia, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match
When will the India vs Australia, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?
The India vs Australia, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
Advertisement
Where will the India vs Australia, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?
The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?
The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.