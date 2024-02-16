Nothing seems to be going right for the Indian women’s hockey team right now, as they seem stuck in a holding pattern of missed penalty corner conversions and losses. Having been vanquished in four out of the five FIH Pro League 2023-24 games they've played so far, Savita Punia and Co now take on Australia again in their return fixture in Rourkela on Saturday, February 17. (More Hockey News)

The Women In Blue have found the going tough at the tournament thus far. After suffering a 1-2 defeat in their first match against China, the Indian women’s hockey team went on to lose 1-3 to the Netherlands and 0-3 to Australia before beating the United States 3-1 in their final match of the Bhubaneswar leg.