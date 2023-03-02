Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2: India At 13/0 At Lunch After Aussies Bowled Out For 197

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2: India At 13/0 At Lunch After Aussies Bowled Out For 197

Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill safely negotiated the tricky four overs against Australia as the home side go in 13 without loss at Lunch.

IND bowlers blitzed through the AUS batting as the visitors bundled up under 200.
IND bowlers blitzed through the AUS batting as the visitors bundled up under 200.

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 11:51 am

Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill safely negotiated the tricky four overs against Australia as the home side go in 13 without loss at Lunch. (More Cricket News)

Earlier, Umesh Yadav bagged three wickets as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings on the second morning of the third Test here on Thursday. Australia still lead India by 75 runs on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting on five, while Shubman Gill was on four.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:
India 1st Innings: 109 all out & 13 for no loss in 4 overs (Rohit Sharma 5 batting, Shubman Gill 4 batting). 
Australia 1st Innings: 197 all out in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/44).

