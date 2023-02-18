Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: David Warner Ruled Out With Concussion, Matt Renshaw Drafted In

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: David Warner Ruled Out With Concussion, Matt Renshaw Drafted In

In the 10th over of the Australian innings on Friday, David Warner was struck on the head by a Mohammed Siraj delivery.

David Warner did not come out to field when India batted.
David Warner did not come out to field when India batted. AP

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 9:55 am

Star Australia opener David Warner will miss the remainder of the second Test against India after suffering a concussion with Matthew Renshaw coming on as his substitute. (More Cricket News)

In the 10th over of the Australian innings on Friday, Warner was struck on the head by a Mohammed Siraj delivery. The southpaw, who was also hit on the elbow earlier, had received on-field medical attention.

However, he did not undergo a concussion test. The 36-year-old did not come out to field when India batted.

"Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," a Cricket Australia statement said.

After the end of play on the opening day fellow opener Usman Khawaja had said warner was "a little bit weary".

"A knock to the arm and then to the head has made him a little bit weary at the moment," Khawaja had said.

David Warner's concussion means a return to the side for Renshaw, who had been dropped from the playing XI after an underwhelming first Test where he scored 0 and 2.

