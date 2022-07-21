India's Tour Of West Indies 2022: All The Numbers You Need To Know Ahead Of WI Vs IND ODIs - Stats Preview

India take on the West Indies in the first match of the three One Day International matches series at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday (July 22) This encounter will be the 137th in One Day Internationals between the two teams and 40th on West Indian soil. (More Cricket News)

India have an edge over the West Indies in One Day International matches. The Men in Blue have won 67, lost 63, tied two and abandoned four in 136 One Day Internationals played against the West Indies.

The West Indies have won 16, lost 20 and abandoned three in 39 One Day Internationals played against India at home.

It is hard to beat the West Indies in day encounters though. India have won 40, lost 53 and abandoned four in 97 matches played against the West Indies under the sun.

In the last five matches played between the two teams, India achieved victories in all matches. The West Indies have won eight, lost seven and abandoned one in 16 One Day Internationals played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India achieved a 96-run victory over the West Indies when the two teams met last time at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on February on 11,2022. India, batting first after winning to toss, scored 265 in 50 overs. In reply, the West Indies were bowled out for 169 runs in 37.1 overs to lose the match by a big margin.

West Indies Vs India In ODIs (Summary of Results)

(Played - WI won - Ind won - Tied - N/R)

In England: 6-2-4 - 0 - 0;

In West Indies: 39 - 20 - 16 - 0 - 3;

In India: 61 - 28 - 32 - 1 - 0;

In Sharjah: 9 - 5 - 4 - 0 - 0;

In Australia: 5 - 1 - 3 - 1 - 0;

In New Zealand: 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 0;

In Singapore: 3 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 1;

In Bangladesh: 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 0;

In Canada: 3 - 1 - 2 - 0 - 0;

In Zimbabwe: 3 - 1 - 2 - 0 - 0;

In Sri Lanka: 2 - 0 - 2 - 0 - 0;

In Malaysia: 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0;

In South Africa: 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 - 0;

Total: 136 - 63 - 67 - 2 - 4;

Last five matches: 5 - 0 - 5 - 0 - 0;

At Queen’s Park: 16 - 8 - 7 - 0 - 1;

Highest Innings Total

India: 418/5 in 50 overs at Indore on 08-12-2011;

West Indies: 333/8 in 45 overs at Jamshedpur on 07-12-1983.

Lowest Innings Totals

India: 100 all out in 28.3 overs at Ahmedabad on 16-11-1993;

West Indies: 104 all out in 31.5 overs at Thiruvananthapuram on 01-11-2018.

Highest Match Aggregate

683 runs for 15 wickets in 99.2 overs at Indore on 08-12-2011.

Lowest Match Aggregate

209 runs for 11 wickets in 46.4 overs at Thiruvananthapuram on 01-11-2018.

Highest Individual Scores

India: 219 by Virender Sehwag at Indore on 08-12-2011;

West Indies: 152 not out by Desmond Haynes at Georgetown on 21-03-1989.

Best Bowling Figures

India: 6/12 by Anil Kumble at Kolkata on 27-11-1993;

West Indies: 6/29 by Patrick Patterson at Nagpur on 08-12-1987.

Highest Margins Of Victory

India: 10 wickets at Port of Spain on 24-04-1997 & 224 runs at Mumbai on 29-10-2018;

West Indies: 10 wickets at Bridgetown on 03-05-1997 & 135 runs at Vijaywada on 24-11-2002.

Narrowest Margins Of Victory

India: 4 runs at Visakhapatnam on 07-11-1997 & One wicket at Cuttack on 29-11-2011;

West Indies: One run at Kingston on 20-05-2006 & One wicket at Kingston on 30-06-2013.

Tied Matches

India (126 in 47.4), West Indies (126 in 41) at Perth on 06-12-1991;

India (321-6 in 50), West Indies (321-7 in 50) at Visakhapatnam on 24-10- 2018.