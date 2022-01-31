Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India’s Effort Under Virat Kohli More Staggering Than Australia's Under Me: Ricky Ponting

Under Virat Kohli, India played 36 Test matches overseas, bagging 16 of them with a win percentage of 44.44. He led India in overall 68 Tests and won 40 of them.

India’s Effort Under Virat Kohli More Staggering Than Australia's Under Me: Ricky Ponting
Virat Kohli called time on his Test captaincy career as most successful Indian skipper. - File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 4:15 pm

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that Indian cricket team’s efforts under Virat Kohli were “more staggering” than that of Australia team under him in Test cricket. (More Cricket News)

After already leaving T20I captaincy and losing the role in ODIs, Virat Kohli eventually stepped down as India’s most successful Test skipper on January 15 this year. Kohli captained India in 68 Test matches, winning 40 of them. He lost just 17 and drew 11.

Related stories

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Fit And Ready To Lead India, Set To Be Named Test Captain

Virat Kohli Had No Option But To Quit Test Captaincy, Will Rohit Sharma Take Over?

It is worth highlighting that Kohli has the fourth highest win percentage (58.82) among the captains who have led their sides for more than 20 games in the format. Given that all the other three - Steve Waugh, Don Bradman and Ponting - on the list are Australians, Kohli becomes the Asian captain with highest win percentage.

"It was more of a staggering achievement for India than it was for us," said Ponting in the first episode of the ‘The ICC Review’.

"When I took over, I took over a side that had dominated world cricket for a long time,” Ponting, who led Australia in 77 Tests with 48 wins to his credit, added.

Under Virat Kohli, India played 36 Test matches overseas, bagging 16 of them with a win percentage of 44.44.

"If you think about India before Virat, it was about winning a lot of games at home and not winning quite as many overseas. The thing that improved the most was India winning a few more games overseas, and that's something that he and all of the Indian cricket have to be really proud of,” said Ponting.

Meanwhile, the batting legend of Australia feels that BCCI put more emphasis on Test cricket after Kohli took over India’s captaincy in the format.

"The other thing is there was really was a real focus placed on Test cricket by the BCCI when Virat took over, and I think a lot of it has come from him as well – to focus more on Test cricket and winning more games home and away," said the 47-year-old.

"Given his Test record as captain, he can walk away from the role very, very proud of what he has achieved," he added.

Tags

Sports Cricket Indian Cricket India National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ricky Ponting
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Team Logo Ahead Of Mega Auction - Watch

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Team Logo Ahead Of Mega Auction - Watch

Australian Open 2022: A Fitting Way For Rafael Nadal To Lay Hands On Tennis Grand Slam No. 21

Ricky Ponting Backs Rohit Sharma To Take Over As India’s Next Test Captain

Live Streaming Of England Vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Where To Watch Live

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics