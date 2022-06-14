Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India Qualify For AFC Asian Cup 2023 Even Before Taking On Hong Kong

India have now qualified for the AFC Asian Cup for the fifth time -- 1964, 1984, 2011, 2019 and 2023.

India Qualify For AFC Asian Cup 2023 Even Before Taking On Hong Kong
As things stand in Group D, India are second behind Hong Kong on goal difference. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 3:14 pm

It's confirmed! India have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup for the second successive time. Hours before their qualifier against Hong Kong, Palestine did Sunil Chhetri & Co. a massive favour by defeating the Philippines in a Group B match in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Meaning, both India and Hong Kong have now qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 even before their head-to-head at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata later today. The match is scheduled to start 8:30 PM IST. Here's how to watch India vs Hong Kong match.

As things stand in Group D of the third-round qualifying, India are second behind Hong Kong on goal difference. Both the teams have won their first two matches. And irrespective of the result, both the sides will finish the 24-team third-round qualifying among 11 teams.

India had previously competed in the 1964, 1984, 2011 and 2019 editions of the continental tournament. Hong Kong will play in the Asian Cup for the first time since 1968.

Related stories

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: India Captain Sunil Chhetri Banks On Home Advantage Against Hong Kong

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Abdul Samad Help India Beat Afghanistan 2-1

IND Vs CAM, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Brace Helps India Begin Campaign With A Win

Palestine have also directly qualified for the finals, finishing their group as toppers with nine points from three wins in three.

The Philippines, with four points, can still qualify as one of the five best second-placed teams. But their chances are bleak. They are now the lowest-ranked runners-up with four points.

The other teams to qualify from the third round are  -- Uzbekistan (Group C), Thailand (Group C), Kyrgyzstan (Group F) and Tajikistan (Group F).

In the ongoing third-round qualifiers, 24 teams are divided into six groups. Six group winners and five best runners-up teams qualify.

Tags

Sports Football AFC Asian Cup India National Football Team Hong Kong National Football Team Palestine National Football Team Philippines National Football Team Salt Lake Stadium Kolkata Sunil Chhetri Qualifiers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read