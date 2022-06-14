India Qualify For AFC Asian Cup 2023 Even Before Taking On Hong Kong

It's confirmed! India have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup for the second successive time. Hours before their qualifier against Hong Kong, Palestine did Sunil Chhetri & Co. a massive favour by defeating the Philippines in a Group B match in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Meaning, both India and Hong Kong have now qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 even before their head-to-head at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata later today. The match is scheduled to start 8:30 PM IST. Here's how to watch India vs Hong Kong match.

As things stand in Group D of the third-round qualifying, India are second behind Hong Kong on goal difference. Both the teams have won their first two matches. And irrespective of the result, both the sides will finish the 24-team third-round qualifying among 11 teams.

India had previously competed in the 1964, 1984, 2011 and 2019 editions of the continental tournament. Hong Kong will play in the Asian Cup for the first time since 1968.

Palestine have also directly qualified for the finals, finishing their group as toppers with nine points from three wins in three.

The Philippines, with four points, can still qualify as one of the five best second-placed teams. But their chances are bleak. They are now the lowest-ranked runners-up with four points.

The other teams to qualify from the third round are -- Uzbekistan (Group C), Thailand (Group C), Kyrgyzstan (Group F) and Tajikistan (Group F).

In the ongoing third-round qualifiers, 24 teams are divided into six groups. Six group winners and five best runners-up teams qualify.