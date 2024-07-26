Photograph of India House near the canal at Parc de la Villette in Paris, France ahead of the Olympic Games 2024, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Photograph of India House near the canal at Parc de la Villette in Paris, France ahead of the Olympic Games 2024, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko