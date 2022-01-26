Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi Gets Maiden Call-Up, Kuldeep Yadav Returns - Report

It has been reported that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been retained in the T20I squad and dropped for ODIs against West Indies, while Virat Kohli is set to feature in both teams.

IND Vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi Gets Maiden Call-Up, Kuldeep Yadav Returns - Report
Ravi Bishnoi has picked up 24 wickets in the 23 IPL matches he has played so far. - Twitter/@bishnoi0056

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 10:15 pm

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was on Wednesday rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the upcoming Twenty20 series against the West Indies while senior wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the white-ball setup after a knee surgery. (More Cricket News)

"Kuldeep Yadav is making a comeback and Ravi Bishnoi is the new face in the team for West Indies series. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Bishnoi has been one of the finds of the Indian Premier League for the Punjab outfit and has been picked up by new franchise Lucknow Supergiants from the drafts for the next IPL.

Related stories

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test Ahead Of West Indies ODIs, T20Is

It is learnt that pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been dropped from the ODI squad but retained for the T20Is while former skipper Virat Kohli is expected to feature in both squads.

It is understood that Kuldeep, who had lost his mojo in the Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, has been called back as the current team management and selectors feel that he has the X-factor to contribute to the team's cause.

He underwent a knee surgery in September last year.

The six-match series against the West Indies will feature three T20 Internationals starting in Ahmedabad from February 6 and followed by as many ODIs in Kolkata.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the BCCI has curtailed the number of venues from six cities to two.

Tags

Sports Cricket IND Vs WI India Vs West Indies Rohit Sharma India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Kuldeep Yadav Ravi Bishnoi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Lasith Malinga Appointed Sri Lanka’s Specialist Bowling Coach For Australia T20Is

Lasith Malinga Appointed Sri Lanka’s Specialist Bowling Coach For Australia T20Is

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India’s Title Defence Ends With Loss To Korea In Semis

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Face Hyderabad Challenge To Enter Top 4 In Points Table

Devendra Jhajharia Says Padma Bhushan Award 'Huge For Disabled Community’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey