IND Vs WI: ‘Leave Virat Kohli Alone,’ Says India Captain Rohit Sharma Ahead Of T20I Series Opener

Virat Kohli’s lean patch with the bat has been the talking point for the last few days. The former India skipper hasn’t scored any hundred since 2019.   

India captain Rohit Sharma said Virat Kohli is in very good mental space and will hit form soon. AP

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 2:55 pm

India captain Rohit Sharma was in no mood to talk about Virat Kohli’s lack of form and stated on Saturday ‘everything will fall into place’ if the media stops chattering about the former captain time and again. (More Cricket News)

Rohit was speaking to the media in the pre-match press conference on the eve of their T20 international series opener against West Indies on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. “I think it starts from you guys,” the skipper said when asked about Virat’s lean patch.

“If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of,” said Rohit as he came in support of his predecessor.

Kohli has not scored a hundred for more than two years in ODIs. In the 50-over format, he has 43 hundreds. In the three ODIs against West Indies, Kohli had scores of 8, 18 and 0. The dashing opener also said Kohli is not under any pressure and will come good soon.

“He is in a very good space and he has been part of an international team for more than a decade. He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations,” Rohit said, not amused at repeated queries on Kohli's form.

“So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place,” he added. After a debacle in South Africa, India came back on track with a 3-0 clean sweep in ODIs against West Indies last week.  

