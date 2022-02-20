IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Avesh Khan Makes Debut As India Test Bench Strength

Both India and West Indies made as many as four changes each for the third and final T20 International at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss again and opted to bowl against India.

Pacer Avesh Khan is making his T20I debut, one of the four changes in the India playing XI alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur.

Avesh, 24, got the cap from fellow pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Congratulations to Avesh Khan who is all set to make his T20I debut for India. @Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/1vHk2QLDVM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2022

Avesh has been with the national team for some time as a net bowler. One of the break-out stars in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Avesh hit jackpot at the 2022 mega auction with Lucknow Super Giants doling out INR 10 crore for the right-arm pacer.

Bhuvneshwar and Yuzvendra Chahal made way apart from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who were already rested.

For the Windies, Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes and Shai Hope were back.

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Playing XIs

India : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan