IND Vs SL: Virat Kohli's 100th Test Match To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Punjab Cricket Association Apex Council will felicitate Virat Kohli on the occasion of his 100th Test match in Mohali. The game starts on March 4.

IND Vs SL: Virat Kohli’s 100th Test Match To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
The upcoming India Vs Sri Lanka Test match in Mohali will be Virat Kohli’s 100th game in the format. Twitter/@ICC

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 3:55 pm

The BCCI won't be allowing any spectators for the upcoming first Test between India and Sri Lanka starting March 4 in Mohali, which is incidentally legendary Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test, a Punjab Cricket Association official stated. (More Cricket News)

The decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 cases in and around Mohali while also taking into account that most of the Indian players will be linking up with their respective IPL squads just after the end of the second Test in a bubble-to bubble transfer.

"Yes, apart from the people, who are on duty for the Test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of BCCI," senior PCA treasurer RP Singla told PTI on Saturday.

"Still there are fresh COVID cases emerging in and around Mohali, so it's better we take all safety protocols. Obviously, the fans miss out because an international match at Mohali is happening after almost three years," Singla said.

However, PCA is putting up billboards across the stadium to celebrate the momentous occasion in Kohli's glittering cricket career. 

"We will be putting up big billboards and our PCA Apex Council has also decided to felicitate Virat. We will either do it at the start of the game or at the end depending on BCCI directive."

