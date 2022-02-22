IND Vs SL: India’s Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of T20 Series Against Sri Lanka Due To Hamstring Injury

India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

“He is ruled out of the series and will complete his rehab at NCA,” said a BCCI official. It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL which is expected to begin in the last week of March. Chahar became the second Indian cricketer after KL Rahul to get injured during the West Indies series.

“The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side,” the official added. The T20 International series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow with the first game on Thursday.

The second and third T20s against Sri Lanka will be played in Dharamshala on February 26 and 27. Both sides will then face off in the two-match Test series that starts on March 4. The first Test, to be played in Mohali, will also mark Virat Kohli’s 100th appearance in whites.

The second game starts on March 12 in Bengaluru.