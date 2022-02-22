Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
IND Vs SL: India’s Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of T20 Series Against Sri Lanka Due To Hamstring Injury

Pacer Deepak Chahar suffered the injury during India’s third T20 international against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Deepak Chahar (2nd from R) was among the wickets during India's limited-overs series vs West Indies. BCCI

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 9:31 pm

India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

“He is ruled out of the series and will complete his rehab at NCA,” said a BCCI official. It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL which is expected to begin in the last week of March. Chahar became the second Indian cricketer after KL Rahul to get injured during the West Indies series.

 “The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side,” the official added. The T20 International series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow with the first game on Thursday.

The second and third T20s against Sri Lanka will be played in Dharamshala on February 26 and 27. Both sides will then face off in the two-match Test series that starts on March 4. The first Test, to be played in Mohali, will also mark Virat Kohli’s 100th appearance in whites.

The second game starts on March 12 in Bengaluru.

Sports Sri Lanka's Tour Of India 2022 India Vs Sri Lanka INS Vs SL India Vs West Indies Indian Premier League 2022 IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli Deepak Chahar Cricket Lucknow
