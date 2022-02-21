Monday, Feb 21, 2022
IND Vs WI: India Create History Against West Indies In T20s At Eden Gardens – Statistical Highlights  

India completed a 3-0 whitewash over West Indies in the T20 series at Eden Gardens on Sunday. West Indies had earlier won 3-2 against England in T20 series before coming to India.  

Indian players celebrate with the winners' trophy after defeating West Indies in all T20 series. AP

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 3:54 pm

India registered their third clean sweep against West Indies after winning the third and final T20 International by 17 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The home team also won the first two matches by six wickets and eight runs respectively at the same venue.

India’s first clean sweep against West Indies was at home in November 2018 when they won the three matches at Kolkata, Lucknow and Chennai. The second instance was in August 2019 away from home, the first two games were played at Lauderhill while the third one was held at Providence.

India’s 3-0 win was their 14 successive bilateral series win across all formats at home since October 2019. It was their longest series-winning streak in India. Defeat in the third and final T20 meant West Indies ended their tour without a win.

West Indies have earlier lost the ODI series 3-0 but West Indies were more competitive in the shortest format. Nicholas Pooran became the first West Indian and fourth batter overall to make three 50-plus scores in a three-match T20 series.

The left-hander made 61, 62 and 61 against India at Eden Gardens in the series. India’s Virat Kohli, New Zealand’s Colin Monro and Australian David Warner were the other three batters to achieve this feat.

India’s Clean Sweeps In Three-Match T20 Series

Margin-Opponent-Venue-Season

3-0-Australia-Australia-2015-16

3-0-Sri Lanka-India-2017-18

3-0-West Indies-India-2018-19

3-0-West Indies-USA/West Indies-2019

3-0-New Zealand-India-2021-22

3-0-West Indies-India-2021-22

Three 50-Plus Scores In Three-Match T20 Series:

Batsman-Series Matches-Innings-N O-Runs-Avg-Highest-S/R-100-50

Virat Kohli (IND)-Vs Australia in 2015-16-3-3-2-199-199.00-90*-160.48-0-3

Colin Munro (NZ)-Vs West Indies in 2017-18-3-3-0-223-74.33-104-197.34-1-2

David Warner (AUS)-Vs SL in 2019-20-3-3-3-217-0-100*-147.61-1-2

Nicholas Pooran (WI)-Vs India in 2021-22-3-3-0-184-61.33-62-140.45-0- 3

Sports West Indies Tour Of India 2022 India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Rohit Sharma Nicholas Pooran Kieron Pollard Cricket
Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale