IND Vs WI: India Create History Against West Indies In T20s At Eden Gardens – Statistical Highlights  

India registered their third clean sweep against West Indies after winning the third and final T20 International by 17 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The home team also won the first two matches by six wickets and eight runs respectively at the same venue.

India’s first clean sweep against West Indies was at home in November 2018 when they won the three matches at Kolkata, Lucknow and Chennai. The second instance was in August 2019 away from home, the first two games were played at Lauderhill while the third one was held at Providence.

India’s 3-0 win was their 14 successive bilateral series win across all formats at home since October 2019. It was their longest series-winning streak in India. Defeat in the third and final T20 meant West Indies ended their tour without a win.

West Indies have earlier lost the ODI series 3-0 but West Indies were more competitive in the shortest format. Nicholas Pooran became the first West Indian and fourth batter overall to make three 50-plus scores in a three-match T20 series.

The left-hander made 61, 62 and 61 against India at Eden Gardens in the series. India’s Virat Kohli, New Zealand’s Colin Monro and Australian David Warner were the other three batters to achieve this feat.

India’s Clean Sweeps In Three-Match T20 Series

Margin-Opponent-Venue-Season

3-0-Australia-Australia-2015-16

3-0-Sri Lanka-India-2017-18

3-0-West Indies-India-2018-19

3-0-West Indies-USA/West Indies-2019

3-0-New Zealand-India-2021-22

3-0-West Indies-India-2021-22

Three 50-Plus Scores In Three-Match T20 Series:

Batsman-Series Matches-Innings-N O-Runs-Avg-Highest-S/R-100-50

Virat Kohli (IND)-Vs Australia in 2015-16-3-3-2-199-199.00-90*-160.48-0-3

Colin Munro (NZ)-Vs West Indies in 2017-18-3-3-0-223-74.33-104-197.34-1-2

David Warner (AUS)-Vs SL in 2019-20-3-3-3-217-0-100*-147.61-1-2

Nicholas Pooran (WI)-Vs India in 2021-22-3-3-0-184-61.33-62-140.45-0- 3