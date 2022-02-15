IND Vs SL: BCCI Revises Schedule, Sri Lanka’s Tour Of India Starts On February 26

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a revised schedule for India’s upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The contest between the sides that was set to kick off with Test matches will now start with the T20Is instead, according to the latest schedule released by the apex cricket governing body of India. (More Cricket News)

While there is a change in the order of the formats, the venues for the games have also seen some shifting. The first T20I that commences Sri Lanka’s tour of India will now be taking place in Lucknow, the venue that was earlier selected to host the third and final T20I. Meanwhile, the second and third T20Is will now be taking place in Dharamsala as Mohali has been eliminated for the shortest format.

In another change in the venue part, Mohali will be hosting the first Test that starts March 4, while it will be Bengaluru that will be hosting the second and final Test match which will be a day-night affair.

Revised Schedule of India Vs Sri Lanka 2022

1st T20I: 24th February (Lucknow)

2nd T20I: 26th February (Dharamsala)

3rd T20I: 27th February (Dharamsala)

1st Test: 4th-8th March (Mohali)

2nd Test (D/N): 12th-16th March (Bengaluru)

It is worth noting that the pink-ball Test that India will be playing against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru will be their fourth. The side played its first pink-ball Test more than two years back in Kolkata. The match that happened in November 2019 saw India registering an innings-and-46-run win over opponents Bangladesh.

The side then played its second pink-ball game in the historic tour to Australia in 2020-21. India suffered an 8 wicket defeat in the game. Meanwhile, in its most recent pink-ball Test, India defeated England by 10 wickets.