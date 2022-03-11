IND Vs SL, 2nd Test: 100 Percent Crowd Attendance Allowed For Bengaluru Match

The second Test match between India and Sri Lanka is likely to be played in front of a packed Bengaluru crowd after the Karnataka government's approval for a 100 percent attendance. The match, a day-nighter at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium starts March 12 (Saturday). (More Cricket News)

Earlier, the state government approved a 50% crowd capacity for the match. But increased demand for tickets led to the association seeking government approval. Also, the state has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases.

According to reports, more than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the first two days of the match. And with the surge in demand, the KSCA has made more tickets available.

"KSCA is happy to inform that there has been very good response for viewership of the India vs Sri Lanka Day-Night Test cricket match being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore from 12-16 March, 2022," KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

The prices of the tickets per day have been kept at Rs 1250 (Grand Terrace), Rs 750 (E-Executive), Rs 500 (D Corporate) and Rs 100 respectively.

"Considering the high number of volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium," stated the release.

The venue was initially scheduled to host the first Test match, former captain Virat Kohli's 100th in the longest format, but swapped with Mohali to felicitate a direct flight back home to Colombo for the Sri Lankans team from Bengaluru.

India won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Bengaluru last hosted a Test match in June 2018 with Afghanistan making their debut in the format.

India have so far played two Day-Night Test matches at home, winning both -- vs Bangladesh in Kolkata in November 2019, vs England in Ahmedabad in February 2021.