Virat Kohli became the 12th Indian and 71st player overall to complete a century of Test matches after appearing in Mohali Test on Friday (March 4).

The right-handed top-order batter, who made his debut against West Indies at Kingston on June 20, 2011, took 10 years and 257 days to reach this milestone.

Sunil Gavaskar who played 125 Test matches between 1971 and 1987 was the first Indian to play 100 Test matches. He played his 100th Test match against Pakistan at Lahore in 1984-85.

Sachin Tendulkar played his 100th Test match against England at The Oval in 2002. He is the only player to appear in 200 Test matches (1989 and 2013).

** Virat Kohli also became the sixth Indian and 32nd batter overall to complete 8000 runs in Tests. The former India captain reached this milestone during his 45-run-knock in Mohali.

After 81 Tests, Virat Kohli's Test average stood at an imposing 55.10. The 81st Test, versus South Africa at Pune in October 2019, was also the match in which he made his highest Test score - an unbeaten 254, his 26th Test century, which gave him a rate of 3.1 matches per hundred.

That, though, remains the only time his average has topped 55 at the end of a Test. In 19 matches since then, his numbers have slumped: the average has dropped to 30.74, and he has only managed one century, in the Day-night Test against Bangladesh in November 2019.

The slump has been so bad that Virat Kohli's career average is now in danger of dropping below 50.

** Rohit Sharma became the 35th player to lead India in Test cricket. He led India for the first time after playing 43 Tests. He captained India in 13 One-Day Internationals and 28 Twenty-20 Internationals before this Test match.

INDIA’S 100-TEST MATCH CLUB

(Player - No. of Tests - 100th Test)

Sachin Tendulkar - 200 - Vs England at The Oval in 2002;

Rahul Dravid - 163 - Vs England at Mumbai in 2005-06;

VVS Laxman - 134 - Vs Australia at Nagpur in 2008-09;

Anil Kumble - 132 - Vs Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad in 2005-06;

Kapil Dev - 131 - Vs Pakistan at Karachi in 1989-90;

Sunil Gavaskar - 125 - Vs Pakistan at Lahore in 1984-85;

Dilip Vengsarkar - 116 - Vs New Zealand at Mumbai in 1988-89;

Sourav Ganguly - 113 - Vs Australia at Melbourne in 2007-08;

Ishant Sharma - 105 - Vs England at Ahmedabad in 2020-21;

Harbhajan Singh - 103 - Vs Australia at Chennai in 2012-13;

Virender Sehwag - 103 - Vs England at Mumbai in 2012-13;

Virat Kohli - 100 - Vs Sri Lanka at Mohali in 2021-22.

INDIANS WITH 8000-PLUS RUNS IN TESTS

(Batter - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - 100 - 50 - 0)

Sachin Tendulkar - 200 - 329 - 33 - 15921 - 53.78 - 248* - 51 - 68 - 14;

Rahul Dravid - 164 - 286 - 32 - 13288 - 52.31 - 270 - 36 - 63 - 8;

Sunil Gavaskar - 125 - 214 - 16 - 10122 - 51.12 - 236* - 34 - 45 - 12

VVS Laxman - 134 - 225 - 34 - 8781 - 45.97 - 281 - 17 - 56 - 14;

Virender Sehwag - 104 - 180 - 6 - 8586 - 49.34 - 319 - 23 - 32 - 16;

Virat Kohli - 100 - 169 - 10 - 8007 - 50.35 - 254* - 27 - 28 - 14.