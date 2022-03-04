Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Completes 8000 Runs In His 100th Test - Day 1 Stats Highlights

Virat Kohli also became the sixth Indian to complete 8000 runs in Tests. India closed Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 357/6.

IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Completes 8000 Runs In His 100th Test - Day 1 Stats Highlights
India's Virat Kohli bats on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, March 4, 2022. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 6:16 pm

Virat Kohli became the 12th Indian and 71st player overall to complete a century of Test matches after appearing in Mohali Test on Friday (March 4).

Highlights | Scorecard | News

The right-handed top-order batter, who made his debut against West Indies at Kingston on June 20, 2011, took 10 years and 257 days to reach this milestone.

Related stories

IND Vs SL: Virat Kohli’s Century Drought Continues In His 100th Test, Stuck On 70th

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: Team India Celebrates Ex-Captain's Big Milestone

IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Says Playing 100 Tests Is 'Biggest Takeaway' Of His Cricket Career

Sunil Gavaskar who played 125 Test matches between 1971 and 1987 was the first Indian to play 100 Test matches. He played his 100th Test match against Pakistan at Lahore in 1984-85.

Sachin Tendulkar played his 100th Test match against England at The Oval in 2002. He is the only player to appear in 200 Test matches (1989 and 2013).

** Virat Kohli also became the sixth Indian and 32nd batter overall to complete 8000 runs in Tests. The former India captain reached this milestone during his 45-run-knock in Mohali.

After 81 Tests, Virat Kohli's Test average stood at an imposing 55.10. The 81st Test, versus South Africa at Pune in October 2019, was also the match in which he made his highest Test score - an unbeaten 254, his 26th Test century, which gave him a rate of 3.1 matches per hundred.

That, though, remains the only time his average has topped 55 at the end of a Test. In 19 matches since then, his numbers have slumped: the average has dropped to 30.74, and he has only managed one century, in the Day-night Test against Bangladesh in November 2019.

The slump has been so bad that Virat Kohli's career average is now in danger of dropping below 50.

** Rohit Sharma became the 35th player to lead India in Test cricket. He led India for the first time after playing 43 Tests. He captained India in 13 One-Day Internationals and 28 Twenty-20 Internationals before this Test match.

INDIA’S 100-TEST MATCH CLUB
(Player - No. of Tests - 100th Test)

Sachin Tendulkar - 200 - Vs England at The Oval in 2002;
Rahul Dravid - 163 - Vs England at Mumbai in 2005-06;
VVS Laxman - 134 - Vs Australia at Nagpur in 2008-09;
Anil Kumble - 132 - Vs Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad in 2005-06;
Kapil Dev - 131 - Vs Pakistan at Karachi in 1989-90;
Sunil Gavaskar - 125 - Vs Pakistan at Lahore in 1984-85;
Dilip Vengsarkar - 116 - Vs New Zealand at Mumbai in 1988-89;
Sourav Ganguly - 113 - Vs Australia at Melbourne in 2007-08;
Ishant Sharma - 105 - Vs England at Ahmedabad in 2020-21;
Harbhajan Singh - 103 - Vs Australia at Chennai in 2012-13;
Virender Sehwag - 103 - Vs England at Mumbai in 2012-13;
Virat Kohli - 100 - Vs Sri Lanka at Mohali in 2021-22.

INDIANS WITH 8000-PLUS RUNS IN TESTS
(Batter - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - 100 - 50 - 0)

Sachin Tendulkar - 200 - 329 - 33 - 15921 - 53.78 - 248* - 51 - 68 - 14;
Rahul Dravid - 164 - 286 - 32 - 13288 - 52.31 - 270 - 36 - 63 - 8;
Sunil Gavaskar - 125 - 214 - 16 - 10122 - 51.12 - 236* - 34 - 45 - 12
VVS Laxman - 134 - 225 - 34 - 8781 - 45.97 - 281 - 17 - 56 - 14;
Virender Sehwag - 104 - 180 - 6 - 8586 - 49.34 - 319 - 23 - 32 - 16;
Virat Kohli - 100 - 169 - 10 - 8007 - 50.35 - 254* - 27 - 28 - 14.

Tags

Sports Cricket Virat Kohli's 100th Test India Vs Sri Lanka Mohali Test IND Vs SL Virat Kohli Stats Sri Lanka's Tour Of India India National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Cricket Stats Stats Highlights Virat Kohli Sunil Gavaskar Sachin Tendulkar Mohali
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

Will Russia-Ukraine War Change The Future Of Cryptocurrencies? 

Will Russia-Ukraine War Change The Future Of Cryptocurrencies? 