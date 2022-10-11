Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
IND Vs SA, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav Spins A Web Around South African Batters As India Win Series 2-1

South Africa were skittled out for a paltry 99 runs as India reached the target in only 19.1 overs. With this win, the hosts have sealed the series 2-1.

Kuldeep Yadav and the Indian bowlers were too hot to handle as far as SA are concerned.
Kuldeep Yadav and the Indian bowlers were too hot to handle as far as SA are concerned.

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 6:53 pm

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday to seal the series 2-1. (More Cricket News)

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99.

The spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turn.

Mohammed Siraj (2/17) also chipped with two wickets.

In response, India knocked off the required runs in 19.1 overs with Shubman Gill making 49 off 57 balls.
  
Brief Scores:
South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18).
India: 105 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 49, Shreyas Iyer 28 not out; Bjorn Fortuin 1/20). 

