IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics

The Indian bowlers, led by the outstanding performance of Jasprit Bumrah, were collectively brilliant in securing a thrilling six-run victory over Pakistan in a low-scoring T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday. Bumrah took 3 wickets for 14 runs, and Hardik Pandya took 2 wickets for 24 runs, effectively defending a modest total of 120 runs. Their exceptional performance restricted Pakistan to 113 for seven. Pakistan's pacers, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir, also displayed excellent bowling, as they bowled out India for 119 runs after a couple of rain interruptions. Shah took 3 wickets for 21 runs, and Amir took 2 wickets for 23 runs. They exploited the slightly two-paced pitch and put a brake on India’s batters, except for Rishabh Pant, who played an impressive innings of 42 runs from 31 balls, including 6 boundaries.

T20 Cricket WCup India Pakistan Photo: AP/PTI

Indian players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

1/14
Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, right, consoles batting partner Naseem Shah as they leave the field after their loss in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

2/14
T20 Cricket WCup Pakistan India
T20 Cricket WCup Pakistan India Photo: AP/Stefan Jeremiah

Indian supporters celebrate at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

3/14
Pakistans Iftikhar Ahmed
Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

4/14
India vs Pakistan Cricket Match
India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Fans of India celebrate at a viewing party for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oculus in New York.

5/14
T20 Cricket WCup: IND vs PAK
T20 Cricket WCup: IND vs PAK Photo: AP/Stefan Jeremiah

India's Hardik Pandya, right, bowls a delivery as Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed stands at the non-striker's end during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

6/14
T20 Cricket WCup: PAK vs IND
T20 Cricket WCup: PAK vs IND Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

7/14
T20 Cricket WCup Pakistan India
T20 Cricket WCup Pakistan India Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

8/14
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan after the dismissal of India's Axar Patel during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

9/14
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan's Haris Rauf, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Hardik Pandya, left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

10/14
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

11/14
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

12/14
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

An aircraft tows a banner which reads "Release Imran Khan" as it flies over the venue of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

13/14
PAK vs IND T20 World Cup Match
PAK vs IND T20 World Cup Match Photo: AP/Stefan Jeremiah

India's Axar Patel is bowled out during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

14/14
ICC T20 World Cup 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

