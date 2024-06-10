Indian players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, right, consoles batting partner Naseem Shah as they leave the field after their loss in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Indian supporters celebrate at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Fans of India celebrate at a viewing party for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oculus in New York.
India's Hardik Pandya, right, bowls a delivery as Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed stands at the non-striker's end during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan's Naseem Shah, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan after the dismissal of India's Axar Patel during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan's Haris Rauf, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Hardik Pandya, left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
An aircraft tows a banner which reads "Release Imran Khan" as it flies over the venue of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Axar Patel is bowled out during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.