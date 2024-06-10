Sports

IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics

The Indian bowlers, led by the outstanding performance of Jasprit Bumrah, were collectively brilliant in securing a thrilling six-run victory over Pakistan in a low-scoring T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday. Bumrah took 3 wickets for 14 runs, and Hardik Pandya took 2 wickets for 24 runs, effectively defending a modest total of 120 runs. Their exceptional performance restricted Pakistan to 113 for seven. Pakistan's pacers, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir, also displayed excellent bowling, as they bowled out India for 119 runs after a couple of rain interruptions. Shah took 3 wickets for 21 runs, and Amir took 2 wickets for 23 runs. They exploited the slightly two-paced pitch and put a brake on India’s batters, except for Rishabh Pant, who played an impressive innings of 42 runs from 31 balls, including 6 boundaries.