India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli walk into the field on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and New Zealand's captain Tom Latham walk into the field on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Umpire Paul Reiffel points skywards as players wait for the play to start on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's captain Rohit Sharma bats during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's Tim Southee, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's captain Rohit Sharma during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's William O'Rourke, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Rishabh Pant, second left, leaves the field after rain stopped play on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's Matt Henry, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's Matt Henry holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking the five wickets during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery to New Zealand's captain Tom Latham during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.