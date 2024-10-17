Sports

IND Vs NZ: Kiwis Day Two As India Struggle In Bengaluru - In Pics

New Zealand were 180 for three in their first innings in reply to India's 46 all out on the second day of the rain-hit opening Test on Thursday. India crashed to their lowest-ever total in a Test at home, folding in just 31.2 overs with five home batters not even managing to open their accounts. Rishabh Pant scored 20 while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 13. None of the other Indian batters got a double-digit score. New Zealand, in complete contrast, batted solidly to gain a lead of 134 runs by the end of the day's play.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli walk into the field | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli walk into the field on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and New Zealand's captain Tom Latham | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and New Zealand's captain Tom Latham walk into the field on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Umpire Paul Reiffel
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Umpire Paul Reiffel points skywards | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Umpire Paul Reiffel points skywards as players wait for the play to start on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_ Rohit Sharma
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's captain Rohit Sharma bats | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's captain Rohit Sharma bats during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 - New Zealand national cricket team
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates after the dismissal of India's captain Rohit Sharma | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's Tim Southee, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's captain Rohit Sharma during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2_William ORourke & NZ team
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's William O'Rourke celebrates after the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's William O'Rourke, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Rishabh Pant
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Rishabh Pant, leaves the field after rain stopped play | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Rishabh Pant, second left, leaves the field after rain stopped play on the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Matt Henry
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's Matt Henry after the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's Matt Henry, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Rishabh Pant
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Matt Henry
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's Matt Henry holds up the ball after taking the five wickets | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's Matt Henry holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking the five wickets during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Jasprit Bumrah
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery to Tom Latham | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery to New Zealand's captain Tom Latham during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Devon Conway
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Will Young
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Ravichandran Ashwin
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Rohit Sharma after the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

