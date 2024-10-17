Sports

IND Vs NZ: Kiwis Day Two As India Struggle In Bengaluru - In Pics

New Zealand were 180 for three in their first innings in reply to India's 46 all out on the second day of the rain-hit opening Test on Thursday. India crashed to their lowest-ever total in a Test at home, folding in just 31.2 overs with five home batters not even managing to open their accounts. Rishabh Pant scored 20 while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 13. None of the other Indian batters got a double-digit score. New Zealand, in complete contrast, batted solidly to gain a lead of 134 runs by the end of the day's play.