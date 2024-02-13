IND Vs NED, Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 Preview: India Face Unbeaten Netherlands In Rourkela

The Savita Punia-led side has played five matches in the Pro League so far, out of which it has lost four and won one.

The home team's campaign started with three successive defeats against China (1-2), the Netherlands (1-3), and Australia (0-3) before it beat the USA 3-1.

The Indians then slumped to their second defeat at the hands of China (1-2) in Rourkela on Monday.