The visitors emerged victorious in the first test match, with India losing by 28 runs in Hyderabad. With revenge in mind, secured a 106-run victory over England in the 2nd Test in Vizag. And, in the third test in Rajkot, India chose to rewrite the record, achieving their biggest test win in terms of runs, defeating England by 434 runs.

This is what India's captain Rohit Sharma said after the historic win, “Obviously it's a very good feeling to win a game like that, especially with such a young team as well. (We had) two debutants (Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel) and not a lot of Test matches amongst the playing eleven as well,”

“A lot of these guys are learning from the experience that they're having in the middle. We got to learn a lot about how we played in Hyderabad and then in Vizag when we won.”