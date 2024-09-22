India's and Bangladesh's players greet each after India won the first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's captain Rohit Sharma, centre, Virat Kohl, left, greet each other after India won the first test match against Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after deliver a ball on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Mohammed Siraj dives while fielding off his own bowling on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
The team physio wraps a bandage around the injured finger of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, right, and Shakib Al Hasan run between the wickets on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.