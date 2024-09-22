Sports

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics

India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, September 22. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star of the show after he scored his hundred and also picked up a five-for - his fourth overall and second consecutive at Chepauk. Despite Najmul Hossain Shanto trying to fight, it was way too big of a mountain to climb for Bangladesh as they lost six wickets in the second hour of play, after losing none in the first. The second Test between the two Asian sides will be played at Green Park, in Kanpur, starting from Friday, September 27.