Sports

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics

India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, September 22. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star of the show after he scored his hundred and also picked up a five-for - his fourth overall and second consecutive at Chepauk. Despite Najmul Hossain Shanto trying to fight, it was way too big of a mountain to climb for Bangladesh as they lost six wickets in the second hour of play, after losing none in the first. The second Test between the two Asian sides will be played at Green Park, in Kanpur, starting from Friday, September 27.

IND vs BAN Test Match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's and Bangladesh's players greet each after India won the first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chennai.

1/9
BAN vs IND Test Match
BAN vs IND Test Match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, centre, Virat Kohl, left, greet each other after India won the first test match against Bangladesh in Chennai.

2/9
India Vs Bangladesh Test Match
India Vs Bangladesh Test Match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after deliver a ball on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

3/9
Bangladesh vs India Test Match
Bangladesh vs India Test Match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

4/9
IND vs BAN Test Match Day 4
IND vs BAN Test Match Day 4 Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

5/9
BAN vs IND Test Match Day 4
BAN vs IND Test Match Day 4 Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Mohammed Siraj dives while fielding off his own bowling on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

6/9
India Vs Bangladesh Test Match
India Vs Bangladesh Test Match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

7/9
Bangladesh vs India Test Match
Bangladesh vs India Test Match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

8/9
India Bangladesh Cricket
India Bangladesh Cricket Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

The team physio wraps a bandage around the injured finger of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

9/9
Bangladesh India Cricket
Bangladesh India Cricket Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, right, and Shakib Al Hasan run between the wickets on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
  2. Lesotho Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: TZA Bat First In Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Reveals His Fitness Routine for 'Tough' Long Season
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: India Win Bangladesh Opener As Ashwin Adds Six Wickets To Ton
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: 'Batting Comes Naturally To Me', Says Ashwin After Big Win At Chepauk
Football News
  1. Luis Enrique Cautious About Anointing Ousmane Dembele As Kylian Mbappe Replacement
  2. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone To Manage Players' Minutes As Packed Schedule Bites
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics
  4. English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Thump Bremen 5-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Woman's Dismemberment Discovery Reminds Nation Of Shraddha Walker's Murder
  2. Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM
  3. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
  4. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  5. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  2. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  3. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  4. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  5. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
World News
  1. Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Presidential Poll Goes To Historic 2nd Count After No Candidate Crosses 50% Mark
  2. Iran Mine Explosion: 51 Killed After Methane Leak Causes Blast In Coal Mine
  3. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
  4. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  5. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch