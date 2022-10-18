Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Karthik Meiyappan Joins Brett Lee, Kagiso Rabada In Elite Hat-Trick Club

Karthik Meiyappan became the first UAE cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He is also the first associate player to take a hat-trick against a Test team in men's World Cups.

Karthik Meiyappan removed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka for his hat-trick.
Karthik Meiyappan removed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka for his hat-trick. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 7:15 pm

Karthik Meiyappan became the fifth bowler to record hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup 2022. The United Arab Emirates’ leg-break bowler achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in the first round of Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Tuesday.

ScorecardMore Cricket News

Karthik Meiyappan began by getting Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught off the fourth ball of the 15th over. He removed Charith Asalanka off the next ball, caught behind.  Karthik Meiyappan completed his hat-trick by clean bowling Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

Australian Brett Lee (2007), Ireland’s Curtis Campher (2021), Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga (2021) and South African Kagiso Rabada (2021) are the other four bowlers to record hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup before Karthik Meiyappan.

Karthik Meiyappan’s hat-trick was first for United Arab Emirates in T20 Internationals and 39th overall.

The Indian-born Karthik Meiyappan is the first player from an associate team to take a hat-trick against a Test team in men’s World Cups (T20Is or ODIs).

HAT TRICKS IN ICC T-20 WORLD CUP:

  • Brett Lee (Australia) vs Bangladesh, Cape Town, 16-09-2007
  • Curtis Campher (Ireland) vs The Netherlands, Abu Dhabi, 18-10- 2021
  • Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) vs South Africa, Sharjah, 30-10- 2021
  • Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) vs England, Sharjah, 06-11- 2021
  • Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) vs Sri Lanka, Geelong, 18-10-2022

Related stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands Register Second Win, Sri Lanka Back Beat United Arab Emirates

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands Beat Namibia By Five Wickets To Register Second Victory

Five Batters Who Can Go Ballistic At ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under

Tags

Sports T20 Wordcup ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket UAE National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Brett Lee Kagiso Rabada Wanindu Hasaranga
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read