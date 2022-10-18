ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Karthik Meiyappan Joins Brett Lee, Kagiso Rabada In Elite Hat-Trick Club

Karthik Meiyappan became the fifth bowler to record hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup 2022. The United Arab Emirates’ leg-break bowler achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in the first round of Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Tuesday.

Karthik Meiyappan began by getting Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught off the fourth ball of the 15th over. He removed Charith Asalanka off the next ball, caught behind. Karthik Meiyappan completed his hat-trick by clean bowling Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

Australian Brett Lee (2007), Ireland’s Curtis Campher (2021), Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga (2021) and South African Kagiso Rabada (2021) are the other four bowlers to record hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup before Karthik Meiyappan.

Karthik Meiyappan’s hat-trick was first for United Arab Emirates in T20 Internationals and 39th overall.

The Indian-born Karthik Meiyappan is the first player from an associate team to take a hat-trick against a Test team in men’s World Cups (T20Is or ODIs).

HAT TRICKS IN ICC T-20 WORLD CUP: