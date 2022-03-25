Friday, Mar 25, 2022
ICC Provisionally Suspends South African Batter Zubayr Hamza For Failing Dope Test

Zubayr Hamza had tested positive for a banned substance Furosemide in an anti-doping test conducted on January 17, 2022.

Zubayr Hamza has played six Tests and an ODI for South Africa so far. CSA

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 7:34 pm

South African batter Zubayr Hamza was on Friday provisionally suspended by the ICC for failing an out-of-competition dope test. (More Cricket News)

Hamza's dope sample collected out-of-competition on January 17 this year has been found to contain Furosemide, a prohibited substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency Code.

“The ICC has charged South African batter Zubayr Hamza with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code,” the world body said in a statement.

“Hamza has been charged with the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance following the detection of Furosemide in a sample collected out-of-competition on 17 January 2022 and has been provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.”

Furosemide is a Specified Substance contained in Section S5 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List. The ICC said proceedings against Hamza are ongoing and it will not make any further comment at this stage.

Hamza, who has played six Tests and a One-day International, was named in the white-ball series South African squad against Bangladesh in the ongoing ODI series. But he pulled out before the series started in what CSA described as ‘personal reasons’.  

