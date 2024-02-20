ICC Mourns The Loss Of Widely 'Admired' Mike Procter

"It’s sad to hear of Mike’s death. He was one of the most admired cricketers of his time and one of the most feared opponents. He was a quick bowler and an attacking batter who excelled against all opposition," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

"Mike was one of the biggest names in a fine South Africa side that included the likes of Barry Richards and Graeme Pollock. He also officiated as an ICC Match Referee in several important series. The world of cricket will be poorer for his death."