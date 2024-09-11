Hockey

IND 8-1 MAS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending Champs Secure Semifinal Spot Mathematically

After three big successive wins in the six-team tournament, the defending champions are in prime position to qualify for the semi-finals as round robin winners

Hockey-India
Indian hockey team celebrating 8-1 victory over Malaysia. Photo: X/@asia_hockey
info_icon

India mathematically sealed a semifinal berth in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament with an emphatic 8-1 thrashing of Malaysia for a third successive win in the preliminary round on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Raj Kumar Pal scored a hat-trick for India in the 3rd, 25th, and 33rd minute. Araijeet Singh Hundal scored twice in the 6th and 39th minute. Jugraj Singh in the 7th minute, Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute, and Uttam Singh in the 40th minute were the other goal scorers for India as it posted an 8-1 triumph.

Akhimullah Anuar scored Malaysia's lone goal in the 34th minute. The victory gave India the lead in the standings with nine points from three successive wins.

After three big successive wins in the six-team tournament, the defending champions are in prime position to qualify for the semi-finals as round robin winners. In this format, the top four advance to the semifinals on September 16 followed by the final on September 17.

BY PTI

Next, India will face South Korea.

India's Remaining Matches

  • 01:15 PM, September 12, Thursday - South Korea vs India

  • 01:15 PM, September 14, Saturday -  India vs Pakistan

Overall Remaining Fixtures

  • 01:15 PM, September 12, Thursday - South Korea vs India

  • 03:30 PM, September 12, Thursday - Pakistan vs China

  • 11:00 AM, September 14, Saturday -  Malaysia vs South Korea

  • 01:15 PM, September 14, Saturday -  India vs Pakistan

  • 03:30 PM, September 14, Saturday -  Japan vs China

  • 10:30 AM, September 16, Monday - 5th-6th place play-off

  • 01:10 PM, September 16, Monday - 1st Semi-final

  • 03:30 PM, September 16, Monday - 2nd Semi-final

  • 01:00 PM, September 17, Tuesday - Third-place play-off

  • 03:30 PM, September 17, Tuesday - Final

Hero of the match was Araijeet Singh, who scored two goals today. However, Rajkumar Pal also deserved it because he scored a hat trick in the match.

